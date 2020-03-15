Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 477,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 903,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

