Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $1.30 Million in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,122,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,567,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.40. 16,769,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

