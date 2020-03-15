Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,222,327 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

