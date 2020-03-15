Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,600. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.