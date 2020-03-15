Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after buying an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,222,637 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

