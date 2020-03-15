Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $1.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,326,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 868,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

