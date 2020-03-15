Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 405,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. 854,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,558. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

