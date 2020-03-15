Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Webster Financial worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBS opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

