Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 7,209 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 23,496,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,832,176. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

