WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 34,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $353,425. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,161,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX opened at $4.50 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.