Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of XEL opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

