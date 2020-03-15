Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Yeti worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

