Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,022,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

