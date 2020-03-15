Zayedcoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $5,043.47 and approximately $35.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.