ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.