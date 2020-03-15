Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0007 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. Zeepin has a total market cap of $351,591.68 and $5,384.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112127 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

