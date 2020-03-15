Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0037 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Korbit and Bithumb. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $37.19 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.02278456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00039799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,266,491,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,975,024,741 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, UEX, DDEX, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Bithumb, BitForex, Koinex, HitBTC, BitMart, Radar Relay, WazirX, Binance, Coinone, Gate.io, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, DEx.top, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Coinhub, OKEx, Kucoin, Zebpay, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.