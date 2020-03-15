Zippie (ZIPT) Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Zippie has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $251,192.43 and $24.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.02287258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00194296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00039399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00111668 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

