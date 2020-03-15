ZMINE Hits Market Cap of $111,338.04 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. ZMINE has a market cap of $111,338.04 and approximately $179.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003957 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034667 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00382552 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001102 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018328 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002740 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003781 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

