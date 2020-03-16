-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.80.

RES traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,613. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $5,928,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPC by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 538,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RPC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in RPC by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 533,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

