$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 468,061 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $5.29. 165,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,890. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

