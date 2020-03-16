-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). 2U posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $19,968,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.32. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

