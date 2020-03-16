$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.44. Textron reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Textron by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,283. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Textron has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

