$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.66. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC traded down $7.71 on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,263. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

