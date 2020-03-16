$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.66. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC traded down $7.71 on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,263. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply