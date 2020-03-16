$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.75.

LBRDK traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. 1,526,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

