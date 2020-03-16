$0.71 EPS Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. 420,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

