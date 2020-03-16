$0.74 EPS Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

MANT traded down $6.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 139,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,821. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mantech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.