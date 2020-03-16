-$0.77 EPS Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 455,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

