$0.87 EPS Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. Eaton Vance posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EV. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EV traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 73,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,676. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

