$0.89 EPS Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:FCFS traded down $11.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

