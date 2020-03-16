0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 46.5% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,058.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000212 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

