0x Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $88.40 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ZB.COM, Radar Relay and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,561,342 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinone, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Koinex, Ethfinex, OKEx, Zebpay, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Binance, BitMart, Bittrex, Bithumb, WazirX, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Huobi, Upbit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, Gatecoin, Crex24, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, DDEX, C2CX, OTCBTC, FCoin, AirSwap, Iquant and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

