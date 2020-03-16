0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.0718 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $412,025.45 and $568,658.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.04218790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00067859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

