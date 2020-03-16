0xcert Reaches Market Cap of $324,310.09 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $324,310.09 and approximately $42,183.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.24 or 0.04045123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00040377 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

