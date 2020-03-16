105,000 Shares in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLC

Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $6,102,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth $12,155,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,034,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $24,917,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPMU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 150,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,378. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

About CHP Merger

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.