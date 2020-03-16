12,541 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,541 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,057.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

