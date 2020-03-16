143,006 Shares in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 286,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ecopetrol SA has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

