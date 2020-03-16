165,186 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,939,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.31% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.