171,524 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLC

Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000.

Shares of SAQNU remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,197. Software Acquisition Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44.

Software Acquisition Group Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

