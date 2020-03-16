200,524 Shares in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.85% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bandwidth by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

