220,724 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Acquired by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000. Relmada Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

RLMD stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 23,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,752. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.