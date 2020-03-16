229,500 Shares in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLC

Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. PropTech Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTACU. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of PTACU traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

About PropTech Acquisition

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

