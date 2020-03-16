255,479 Shares in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLC

Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Alcentra Capital makes up approximately 1.0% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLC owned about 1.98% of Alcentra Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 241,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital stock remained flat at $$8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. Alcentra Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Alcentra Capital news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Grebow bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

