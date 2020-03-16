35,000 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $269,234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,831,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,661. The company has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.