35,361 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SYSCO by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after purchasing an additional 424,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after purchasing an additional 790,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

