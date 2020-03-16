621,390 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 621,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,585,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Carnival by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,553,000 after purchasing an additional 589,728 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,210,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Carnival by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,081,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 461,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Carnival by 2,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 317,943 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

