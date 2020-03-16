Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.66. 14,239,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $92.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

