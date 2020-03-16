AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, AceD has traded down 69.3% against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $26,508.09 and $235.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000643 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001464 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 120.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,976,414 coins and its circulating supply is 10,965,808 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

