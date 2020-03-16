Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Cut by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,347 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.0% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $30,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after purchasing an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after purchasing an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. 132,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

