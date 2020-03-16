Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.22 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.02248866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.03430044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00651934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00659318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00089289 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00481191 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019568 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.